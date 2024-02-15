‘Putting Myself In Jeopardy’: Nathan Wade Dodges When Asked What He Did With Cash Fani Willis Allegedly Gave Him

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade dodged inquiries Thursday on where he placed cash that was given to him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for various outings, including a birthday celebration.

Former President Donald Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in a Jan. 8 motion that Willis improperly benefited from appointing Wade as special prosecutor when they went on vacations together using funds earned from the role. Wade’s testimony took place during a hearing on whether Willis should be disqualified from her case against Trump. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Them’: Trump Special Prosecutor Admits He Only Has One Receipt Demonstrating Fani Willis Paid For Travel)

Wade said Willis gave him cash for a birthday celebration trip, but maintained that the money was never deposited into his bank account and a “deposit slip” for it doesn’t exist.

WATCH:

Defense lawyer Craig Gillen asked Wade if he stores cash Willis gave him in his house.

“If I answered that, I’m putting myself in jeopardy if I tell the world that I have cash some place in my home, don’t you think that that could be problematic,?” Wade asked in response.

Wade insisted he did not deposit cash Willis gave him into his account. Wade also asserted that Willis did not obtain the money from an ATM.

“We have to break down each trip because, for example, for the cruise she paid me the money before we took the cruise. So I was here and I could put the money in my pocket or put it away, wherever I wanted to do with it,” Wade explained. “Other trips she would give me the money there. So at that point I could either spend it or put it in my pocket or put it in the hotel safe … The only special place that that cash would’ve gone would’ve been to one of my children.”

Wade also testified that Willis was determined to pay her fair share during their outings.

“The expenses sort of balanced out … There was never a time when I would say, ‘hey, I bought dinner. Dinner costs 25 dollars, you need to give me 25 dollars.’ If you’ve ever spent any time with Miss Willis, you understand that she’s a very independent, proud woman, so she’s going to insist that she carries her own weight. It actually was a point of contention between the two of us. She is going to pay her own way,” Wade asserted.

