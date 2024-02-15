At This Point, There’s Only One Excuse Dems Can Use To Oust Biden

There’s been plenty of speculation over which Democrat could take his place in 2024, but at this point, it’s unlikely President Joe Biden is going anywhere. Although many Americans resent it, the 2024 election is set to be another match-up between two men who should be enjoying the golden years of retirement. Yet all of the negative press against Biden might finally reach a breaking point over the next 10 months. If it does, there’s only one viable way Democrats could throw Biden overboard without bringing down the entire ship.