Travis Kelce Slammed For Reportedly Partying After Super Bowl Parade Shooting

NFL fans lambasted Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce for reportedly continuing to party after a shooting at a Super Bowl parade that killed at least one person and injured many more.

Kelce posted a heartfelt message to Twitter in the wake of the tragic shooting, writing, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.” Kelce and other squad members attended a pre-planned party at a restaurant after the shooting, according to TMZ.

Some fans questioned how genuine his words were considering he was apparently partying and taking a selfie with police officers.

“This is a classic case of narcissism and a lack of empathy and compassion,” Twitter user @courdeleon02 said.

Another user, @Ames2420, said “Travis Kelce taking a selfie with a cop following the mass shooting in Kansas City. Just WOW!! Taking selfies even when people are shot and killed ! I just don’t like that guy. He has let dating that no talent ( but a great marketing team) skinny azz Taylor Swift go to his head. Besides the billion that she is worth, what else does he see in her?”

A third fan, @PrioFrank, wrote “Travis Kelce…what a POS… Continuing the party after those people were hurt and killed…. You can have him Kansas city.”

But not everybody was critical of the Pfizer poster boy. (RELATED: ‘Keep Me In!’: Travis Kelce Erupts At His Coach After Costly Chiefs Fumble)

One Twitter user stuck up for Kelce, with @Sassygalshops writing, “Humans are complex creatures. We are capable of feeling a variety of emotions in any given time. We all handle things differently. To expect players or anyone to stop life and sit and home [sic] and do nothing but reflect on this tragedy, is just cruel, imo.”

I’m torn on this. I feel for Kelce, especially considering moments before the shooting the dude appeared to be absolutely wasted.

But obviously a mass shooting is the type of thing that will sober you up real quick. I don’t really blame Kelce for continuing his evening and trying to move on with his life. But if you’re going to paint yourself as some liberal icon and tell people to get their shots and demand gun control, like Kelce apparently did, then you have to expect you’ll be criticized. The left loves to cannibalize its own.