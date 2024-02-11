‘Keep Me In!’: Travis Kelce Erupts At His Coach Andy Reid After Costly Chiefs Fumble

Pfizer poster boy and star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce screamed in head coach Andy Reid’s face on the sideline following his teammates’ costly goal line fumble early in Super Bowl LVIII.

Following a massive 53 yard bomb from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs were knocking on the door of scoring the first touchdown of the day when running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball on the next play.

Afterwards, the CBS broadcast showed video of an irate Kelce getting in his coach’s face and appearing to scream “KEEP ME IN” as color analyst Tony Romo noted.

“He comes over to Andy, he goes ‘keep me in,'” Romo noted.

Travis Kelce getting in Andy Reid’s face 😳 pic.twitter.com/8QlACcrliu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 12, 2024

Kelce, more of a receiving tight end than a blocker, as Romo noted, was taken off the field in favor of blocking specialist tight end Noah Gray for the play. (RELATED: How Two NFL Superstar Brothers Are So Different: One An All-American Legend, The Other A Clout-Chasing Pop Star)

What a terrible look for Taylor’s boyfriend. Andy Reid is an absolute legend, coaching in his sixth Super Bowl with an impressive three wins. And even if he wasn’t, a head coach is a position that demands respect. You have an issue with him you convey it calmly and privately.

I can understand the frustration. Kelce is obviously a competitor and he wants to be out there. But this behavior is inexcusable. Being in a zillion commercials doesn’t give you the right to publicly disrespect him like that. Sincerely hoping we hear a public apology from the superstar after the game.