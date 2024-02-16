Austin North Arrested After Allegedly Attacking ER Staff

Police arrested “Outer Banks” star Austin North for gross misdemeanor battery after he allegedly assaulted several medical workers Tuesday at the emergency room of UMC Hospital in Las Vegas.

Two nurses and a phlebotomist claimed they were struck by North in a sudden and unexpected attack, police said, according to TMZ. They allege the actor punched and shoved all three of them, punched a nurse in the head and shoved the face of another nurse. They allege he pushed the phlebotomist into a table before attacking one other individual. The famous actor posted an Instagram Story on Thursday evening, citing that a severe panic attack helped trigger the alleged incident.

The phlebotomist claimed he used a nearby tray to smack North in the head as he tried to defend himself against the actor’s alleged attacks. Security guards stepped in to assist before police arrived and handcuffed the actor to a gurney, according to TMZ.

North attempted to explain the details of the incident to his three million followers, telling them his episode was the result of a “severe anxiety attack.”

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” he wrote.

North explained the events that unfolded.

“My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

“I was having a severe anxiety attack. I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had,” North wrote.

At the time of his arrest, police read North his Miranda rights and declared he was being arrested for battery. He replied “yes” when asked if he understood, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Terrifying At Times’: Sarah Snook Says Her ‘Succession’ Co-Star Brian Cox Went Into Fits Of Rage On Set)

North has since been released on bond. No further details have been provided at this time.