Small School Senior Sets NCAA Record With An Unbelievable Amount Of Rebounds

Francis Marion senior basketball player Lauryn Taylor set an NCAA record for rebounds Thursday when she grabbed an eye-popping 44 boards in her team’s big win over North Greenville, according to ESPN.

Yes, you read that correctly: 44 rebounds.

The 5’11” senior pulled down 16 in the first quarter alone in the Division II contest, according to ESPN. Both schools competing Thursday night are based in South Carolina.

The truly astronomical performance breaks an NCAA record set in 1983, when Delta State’s Deborah Temple recorded 40 rebounds against Alabama-Birmingham, according to ESPN.

It was cool that Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA WBB scoring mark last night. But, did you see this?!?!? D2 Francis Marion’s Lauryn Taylor broke the all-time NCAA single game rebounding mark with 44. I’LL SAY IT LOUDER….SHE HAD 44 REBOUNDS IN A GAME LAST NIGHT‼️

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NrUwpA508 — Adam Nelson (@HD_DirtKing) February 16, 2024



Delta State? You know you’re pulling off some legendary stuff when you’re breaking records set by schools you have to look up to make sure they’re real.

Taylor, a South Carolina native, not only shattered the Division II record of 36, she did so in spectacular fashion, adding a career high 34 points to boot. (RELATED: Gigantic NBA Rookie Phenom Victor Wembanyama Makes A Play So Good It Made My Jaw Drop)

Seriously, 34 points with 44 rebounds is an outlandish performance. Wilt Chamberlain-esque. She needs to pose with a piece of paper with her rebounding numbers on it like Wilt did when he dropped 100 points.

On this day 61 years ago, Wilt Chamberlain set the NBA’s single-game scoring record with 100 points 👏 pic.twitter.com/PEdZDpKE5t — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2023



Taylor’s magnificent performance led to a double-double, her 18th in 27 games, according to ESPN.

Caitlin Clark deserves her flowers. But shoutout to Lauryn Taylor. She’s been balling.