Luchador Mask Jason Kelce Wore In Super Bowl Celebrations Apparently Belonged To A Child, And He Wants It Back

The luchador wrestling mask that star Eagles center Jason Kelce wore throughout Super Bowl LVIII celebrations apparently belonged to a Dallas boy who wants the mask back, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported.

The mask, which appeared in numerous viral videos of Kelce celebrating his brother Travis’ championship, was apparently given to him by a Dallas eighth grader.

“I gave him my mask, and then he dropped it and then picked it back up,” Elijah Smith told NBC. “Then I got a picture with him wearing it, and then I just hung out next to them for five to ten minutes. They were dancing and everything,”

Kelce revealed Wednesday during an episode of his podcast that the mask wasn’t his, saying, “There’s something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night. It really did. It was insane.”

The family says the mask is a good luck charm and has been to four Super Bowls, including 2023’s, where they got it signed by Chiefs star corner Trent McDuffie.

“The only thing is, Jason, if you’re listening, we just need the mask back before the season starts, because it’s a lucky mask, and so the Chiefs need the luck. I’m sorry we’re not Eagles fans,” Elijah’s father Thad told NBC. (RELATED: Star Quarterback’s Substance-Related Suspension Spells The End Of His Tenure, Possibly His Career: REPORT)

Kelce himself said that the mask would be going back to Elijah, tweeting, “Operation ‘Get Elijah His Mask Back’ is underway!”

“I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered,” Jason concluded.

What a lucky mask indeed. To be honest, it’s kind of crazy that this even made its way back to Jason. This kid is going to have a mask that’s not only been at four Super Bowls, but at multiple Super Bowl parties with Taylor Swift. Pretty wild.