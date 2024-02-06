‘Still Got Some Football Left In Him’: Travis Kelce Predicts Retired Brother Jason Kelce Will Be Back

Star Eagles center Jason Kelce reportedly announced his retirement to teammates in January after a brutal playoff loss, but one source (very) close to him thinks he just might not be done yet.

Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, Jason’s podcast co-host and brother, told reporters he thinks that Jason will suit up on week one when the Eagles play in the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil.

Speaking to reporters during his Kansas City Chiefs’ pre-Super Bowl media junket, Travis was asked if he thinks Jason will play in the Brazil game. “I think so. I don’t know. I’m not a betting man but I think he’s got some football left in him.”

A reporter asked Kelce about the odds and he replied “I don’t know. I’m gonna leave that up to him.”

Travis Kelce predicting Jason Kelce returns for another year 👀 pic.twitter.com/PT9cT0bxgy — Cooper McCoy (@CooperMcCoyRE) February 6, 2024

We all thought Jason Kelce rode off into the sunset, as ESPN reported the star told his teammates he was retiring following the Eagles’ heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFC playoffs in January. While he doubtlessly would have preferred to go out on top, with a Super Bowl ring, the big man put in a good shift. (RELATED: Beloved NFL Star Jason Kelce Wants To Revive Classic Backyard Sports Gaming Franchise)

He capped off 2023 with his seventh Pro Bowl selection and another selection to The Associated Press first-team All-Pro, his sixth selection. His on-field performance during his Eagles 2018 Super Bowl win was matched in intensity and electricity only by his iconic parade day speech.

But it turns out those reports may have been premature.

His brother’s comments further fuel speculation that the Shirtless Wonder might be throwing a green jersey on for one last ride. Kelce himself added to the rumors when a fan at the Pro Bowl asked him not to retire and he replied “I’m gonna try not to.”

If he does come back, even as a Giants fan, I’ll be happy to see him get one more ride. The league is not quite done with you yet, Big J. I’ll happily trade brother Travis and his girlfriend to the retirement fair in exchange for one last year of Jason.