I Am Reluctantly Admitting The New Beyoncé Country Song Is Pretty Good

Pop superstar Beyoncé just released the first country single in her storied career called “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and I’ll be damned it’s pretty darn tootin’ good.

I’ll be the first to admit I’m not the biggest Beyoncé fan. She’s got some good songs. Halo is a banger. However, her overall discography isn’t quite for me.

But this one hits different.

The knee slapper touts a catchy country guitar rhythm and a folksy bluegrass beat that just makes you want to tap your feet.

The single marks her first official foray into the country world, as Billboard announced “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at 54 on the country charts.

The Queen B released the single Tuesday, along with a slower country track titled “16 Carriages,” riding the buzz of her Super Bowl Sunday Verizon commercial where she teased an upcoming album.

Beyoncé announced on Instagram that “Act II,” the second installment of a promised three part project, will come out March 29th. (RELATED: Your Favorite Pop Star Is Probably Working On A Country Album)

If the album is anything like “Texas Hold ‘Em,” I will most definitely be listening.

Also, there’s like a zillion percent chance Taylor Swift features on that album, right? Taylor is the biggest thing in music, pop culture and hell, even in sports. She’s sucked so much of the air out of the room that Beyoncé almost has no choice but to join her in the country genre. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Just don’t Texas Hold ‘Em.