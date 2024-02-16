Entertainment

Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To Family Of Deceased Kansas City Shooting Victim

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of the Kansas City shooting victim killed at the Super Bowl parade Wednesday.

The famous singer and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated the money through a GoFundMe page that was set up to aid the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed by gunfire. The family of Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, appealed for financial assistance in the amount of $75,000 through the crowdfunding platform. The donation amount is now almost at $250,000.00.

Lopez-Galvin was an innocent bystander and local DJ personality and host of Taste of Tejana at local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM.

Swift issued two donations in the amount of $50,000 each and posted a message to the family of the fallen victim.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she said.

Swift’s message was one of many, as people from around the globe rallied around the family in a show of support.

The family’s post and appeal for assistance said, “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed.”

“She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.”

“We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated,” her family said. (RELATED: Teenager Gabe Wallace Says Head Coach Andy Reid Helped Him Amid Chaos Of Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting)

Social media users continue to share their condolences, and the donation amount continues to grow.