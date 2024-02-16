Video Appears To Show Woman Clocking Cellist With Metal Water Bottle As He Plays On Subway

A video shows a woman striking a musician over the head with a water bottle in the New York City subway on Tuesday evening.

Iain S. Forrest, 27, was entertaining the public with his electric cello when an unidentified woman approached him from behind and struck him on the head with a metal water bottle, video of the incident appears to show. Forrest posted a video of the incident online, showcasing what appears to be a disgruntled subway-goer intent on stopping the cellist’s underground performance. It is unclear who the woman was or what her reason was for allegedly attacking the musician.

Yesterday, I was attacked in the NYC subway. At 5:50 pm on February 14th, while performing at 34th St Herald Square station, a woman wearing a mustard jacket, red scarf, and gloves assaulted me by smashing the back of my head with my metal water bottle. pic.twitter.com/UpSl43yk3x — Iain S. Forrest, PhD (@IainSForrest) February 14, 2024

The video appears to show the woman watching from a distance before walking up behind Forrest, grabbing his metal water bottle from the floor and using it to hit him in the back of his head.

“Anyone with information can call 800-577-TIPS to contact NYC Crime Stoppers,” Forrest posted on Twitter. “This marks the second attack I’ve endured in less than a year while performing for New Yorkers in subway stations. I don’t think I can do this anymore. I’m suspending subway performances indefinitely.”

Forrest is a renowned electric cellist, singer and songwriter. He plays concerts, weddings, galas, hospitals, high-end events and occasionally the subway, according to his artist profile.

.@IainSForrest believes #MusicHeals 🎶 Iain received his PhD in May in #genetics & #AI; follow the link to listen to Iain playing the music he loves. https://t.co/SzITLGt6xg 😍 — Mount Sinai Genetics (@SinaiGenetics) August 4, 2023

In addition to music, Forrest is an MD-PhD student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, according to the school’s website. The cellist often plays his music for his patients in the hospital, the school said. (RELATED: ‘Sanctuary’ Church Reportedly Pays $15,000 To Free Migrant From Rikers Island)