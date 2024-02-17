Stolen Tow Truck Barrels Through Police, Civilian Vehicles During DC-Area Chase

A stolen tow truck barreled through police and civilian vehicles Friday evening during a car chase near Washington, D.C.

Video showed the suspect smash the stolen truck into at least one police car and 10 civilian vehicles after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in a different vehicle, according to WUSA9.

The suspect reportedly drove a Ford Ranger into cars on the inner loop of Interstate 495 at the Greenbelt Metro Station before fleeing the scene in the stolen tow truck belonging to the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Police (MSP) said.

Troopers from Maryland State Police College Park responded to reports of the hit-and-run, the outlet reported. Investigators discovered the suspect fled the scene in the state vehicle found at a Park and Ride lot when a State Highway Administration CHART vehicle checked on the suspect after he struck a guard rail, according to the outlet.

The suspect allegedly drove recklessly as he rammed into civilians and officers across multiple jurisdictions during the two-hour-long car chase, the outlet reported.

Diane Pham, whose vehicle was allegedly struck by the stolen truck, was driving home from work at the time of the incident. (RELATED: Video Shows Construction Crew Help Cops Remove Climate Protesters From Road Leading Into DC)

“Oh my god … the truck was straight at me,” Pham said. “So scary. I’m still shaking right now.”

Troopers located the vehicle around 5:50 p.m. in Calverton, Maryland, according to the outlet. The chase ended around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Silver Spring when the stolen truck stopped in the woods, according to the outlet. Officers reportedly smashed the vehicle’s windows with their batons and extracted the suspect.

The suspect was apprehended and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the Montgomery County Department of Police said, according to the outlet.