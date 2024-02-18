‘I Hate Him With Every Fiber’: Charles Barkley Blasts Skip Bayless Over Bill Belichick Take

Is Skip Bayless wrong though?

When it comes to the legendary sports pundit, Charles Barkley has always kept it real regarding his distaste for him, and it was the same old story Friday when the former NBA’er made an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“We’ve got so many idiots, fools and jackasses on television now,” said Barkley. “Everybody has to have a hot take.”

Sir Charles was talking about how sports media likes to compare Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady and Andy Reid to Bill Belichick, and that “jackass” that he was speaking of?

He was talking about Skip.

“Let me tell you how stupid some of these guys are on television,” Barkley continued. “You know how much I hate Skip Bayless. I hate him with every fiber. Sometimes he makes me want to gain weight back so I can hate him with even more weight.”

WATCH:

To ask the original question … is Skip Bayless wrong though?

Now don’t get me wrong, I would definitely put Bill Belichick down as the greatest coach in NFL history, but I’d also say that he wouldn’t have those seven rings on his fingers without Tom Brady. Both things can be true here.

Did the Mac Jones experience not teach us anything? (RELATED: Sports Media War Heats Up As Bill Simmons Takes Shot At Pat McAfee)

Belichick is a legendary coach, but just like any coach, he needs talent to cook with. So that’s why I can’t help but to say, and I love Charles Barkley, but Skip Bayless is actually right with his take.

Bill wins nothing without Tom.