Turley Breaks Down ‘Astonishing’ Facts From Fani Willis Case, Reveals Further Actions Judge Could Take

George Washington University law professor and Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley detailed the “astonishing” facts he found within Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and fellow attorney Nathan Wade’s case Sunday and suggested steps the judge could take next.

Turley appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss Willis’ and Wade’s recent testimony during their evidentiary hearing. The duo are facing allegations the DA financially benefited from her romantic relationship with Wade while the two worked together on an election fraud case against former president Donald Trump.

Fox host Shannon Bream questioned Turley on his thoughts regarding the conflicting statements made by the two and if he believes the judge has “seen enough” to disqualify her from the case. (RELATED: Dramatic Hearing On Fani Willis Corruption Allegations Comes To A Close With Outcome Still Unclear)

While Turley detailed he believes the judge has “heard enough” based on the statements given, he noted the judge may ask the two to “step aside” due to the “tough position” he is in. Turley continued to question, however, if the judge would refer both Willis and Wade to the bar over their “allegation of false statement being filed,” noting it could be an option the judge may take in addition to requesting a removal.

“Well, one thing is clear is that no one will ever say election law is boring again,” Turley stated. “But the astonishing thing about this is that you have two prosecutors who stand accused of filing false statements in court. Mr. Wade is accused of answering interrogatories falsely and Willis is accused of making false statements in her own filings. That’s what they’re prosecuting defendants in the case for.”

“So, building on what Tom said, at some point you have to recognize that your personal interests have to give way to interests of the case and the office, they haven’t done that. Has the judge heard enough? Yes, but he’s still in a tough position. Disqualification is a heavy lift. The issue of the appearance of impropriety may give him a basis for saying, ‘You need to step aside.'”

“My question is, will he refer these two to the bar? They are allegations of false statements being filed, their testimony did not help in that respect. And so, will this judge say, ‘Look, I’m going to suggest that one or both of you remove yourselves,’ or maybe even order it, but ‘I’m also going to ask the bar to look into these allegations’?” Turley stated.

Reports of Willis and Wade’s relationship surfaced in early January after a court motion was filed by representatives of former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, who was named in Willis’ indictment. Since the released filing, Willis has confirmed her relationship with Wade, whom she appointed to be a special prosecutor in her case against Trump. While Roman’s motion claimed Willis had signed off on funds to pay for vacations for the two, however, she has denied receiving any financial benefits from the relationship.