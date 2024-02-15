‘Outrageous Behavior’: Victor Davis Hanson Lays Out Predictions For Willis Following Her Testimony

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson predicted Thursday on Fox Business that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will be disqualified from her case against former President Trump, calling out her “outrageous behavior.”

Hanson appeared on “The Bottom Line” to discuss Willis taking the stand during her Thursday hearing, which led to an outburst during whih she claimed the motions against her were lies. Fox co-host Dagen McDowell asked the senior fellow his thoughts regarding Willis’ testimony and if he believed she would be disqualified from her case. (RELATED: Fani Willis Explains Why She Didn’t List Gifts From Wade On Financial Disclosure)

“Yeah, I do. I don’t think you can have the chief prosecutor of one of the largest counties in the United States, who is trying a historic case on [a] rival in the history of presidential politics, who just flatly admits she takes out thousands of dollars in cash,” Hanson said. “And then she reimburses her paramour by carrying thousands of dollars of cash along with her and gives him the money back, she says, as a remittance without any confirmation – no written document, no signature.”

Hanson then said he believed people who heard the testimony would question why Willis would pay fellow attorney and romantic partner Nathan Wade “in cash.” (RELATED: ‘They Are Toast’: Conservatives Erupt Over Fani Willis Hearing)

“I think people who will listen to that will say to themselves, ‘Well the only reason that you would pay him back in cash is you didn’t want the record of a credit card or personal check,’ which would have been far easier and safer,” Hanson said. “So why would you pay him back in cash? Her explanation is – she plays the race card again and again. That it’s characteristic of Black families – their father instructs young black women to have more money, and et cetera. That doesn’t wash.”

“It was just ridiculous, everybody knows why people do things in cash – it’s primarily to avoid a written record. When you’re chief prosecutor in charge of prosecuting the laws and making sure that you follow jurisprudence and you’re doing that there has to be a reason why. She couldn’t explain it,” Hanson continued. “Then when she lost her temper and she conducted herself in a nonprofessional way, and she was indulged I thought really way over the limits of tolerance by the judge. He kept trying to rationalize or contextualize her outrageous behavior. I just think it came off bad and people are going to say, ‘This person is in charge of prosecuting the leading candidate for the presidency of the United States?'”

Reports surfaced of Willis and Wade’s relationship in early January after a court motion was filed by former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, who had been named within Willis’ indictment. The filing detailed allegations of the relationship between the two, claiming that Willis had financially benefited from the relationship after appointing Wade as special prosecutor on her case.