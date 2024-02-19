Massive Fire In Long Island Senior Complex Kills 2, Displaces 20

A fire engulfed a senior housing complex on Long Island which claimed the lives of two elderly residents Sunday, NBC New York reported.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the Harmon Shepard Hill apartments in Plainview at around 5 a.m., according to NBC New York. Responders evacuated the seniors in the home, however, Theresa Casale, 84, was found dead. Lynne Citron, 74, initially survived with critical injuries but later succumbed to her burns, as confirmed by the police Monday. Two other seniors were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Amidst the freezing temperatures and snow-covered grounds, the startled elderly residents were forced to evacuate their homes in haste. Residents of the community, like Christine Intindoli, expressed their sorrow over the incident and described the close-knit nature of the residents. “We know each other, we’re all friendly. My heart is broken,” Intindoli shared. (RELATED: Massive Brooklyn Fire Destroys Multiple Apartments, Displaces 80 Residents)

Displaced seniors found temporary shelter with local family members or in hotel accommodations arranged for them, the outlet stated. A spokesperson from the Oyster Bay Housing Authority noted that about 20 individuals were displaced. The local church and a host of volunteers provided essential aid, including clothing and meals.

As residents like Intindoli were settling for the night, firefighters were called back to the site to address remaining hotspots.

“I lost everything. But, I mean, everything’s materialistic, you can replace it. You can’t replace a life,” victim Nibia Cipriano said, according to NBC New York.

Nassau County officials have indicated that the fire appears to have been accidental, although the exact cause remains under investigation.

