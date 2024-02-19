Here’s Why Dennis Quaid May Become One Of The Most Legendary Artists In History

Paramount revealed Friday that Dennis Quaid is leading the upcoming series “Happy Face” in the title role as one of America’s most horrifying serial killers. But something bigger is happening in Quaid’s career, and no one seems to have noticed yet.

You might already think Dennis Quaid is one of the most iconic actors in modern history. You’re right, in part. Quaid is a multi-generational talent, having earned his first credit back in 1975, according to IMDB. Some of his bigger movies include “Traffic,” “The Parent Trap” and “The Day After Tomorrow.” In all of these, and pretty much all of Quaid’s previous work, he was never really the lead. He always booked big-ish roles in blockbuster movies, but he was part of an ensemble.

But something switched in the last few years, and we’re now seeing Quaid for the multi-hyphenate he is: Singer, actor, educator.

‘100% Probability’ Major Global Catastrophe Destroys All Technology | @DailyCaller A solar storm will destroy everything you depend on to live in the modern world. But terrorists might destroy it all first. https://t.co/hfv9TX5Hxv — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 15, 2024

In August 2023, Quaid hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 Christian/Gospel chart for his album “Fallen: A Gospel Record For Sinners.” This came just a few months before Quaid joined the all-star cast and crew of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” in the role of Sherrill Lynn, a painfully complex U.S. Marshall. Quaid played the character chillingly, so it’s no surprise he’s in the “Happy Face” role.

“Happy Face” is based on the true story of Melissa Moore and her relationship with her father, the Happy Face serial killer, after they race to find out if an innocent man is about to be put to death for a crime her father committed, Paramount described in a press release. It’ll be an eight-part limited series and sounds like it could definitely be a big one if it’s done right.

Finally, as an educator, Quaid has done more in the last two years to warn Americans about the constant threats against our energy grid than our energy companies, the government, pretty much all politicians and almost everyone in the media.

In his documentary “Grid Down, Power Up,” Quaid goes into perfect detail on the three major factors influencing America’s instability as a nation. He also goes out of his way to warn people of the pandemonium that will ensue when our grid fails. Not if … when. (RELATED: ‘Starvation, Death, Destruction’: Superstar Actor Dennis Quaid Makes Strange Warning To Society)

Being talented as an actor is one thing. Being able to work as an actor and musician, well that’s most Hollywood-types wet dreams. But to do both of these to huge success while also focusing your efforts on educating people about problems that could save their lives? Well, that’s the stuff of legend, and I’m here for it.

So, if you hate your life and feel like you’re a failure in your field because you haven’t “made it” yet, just think about Quaid.* He is 69 years old at the time of writing and seems to be aging in reverse. His best years of work are clearly ahead of him, and I cannot wait to see what he does with them!

*I also highly recommend you stop defining happiness and success by your career, because literally no one cares about it other than you (and maybe me if I’m feeling so inclined to prevaricate about it).