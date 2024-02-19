Editorial

Women Can Be Terrible, But Lady Victoria Hervey Is A Whole Other Level Of Disgusting

Vogue World: London 2023 - Arrivals

Vogue World: London 2023 - Arrivals

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Just when you thought women couldn’t get more terrible, Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend decided to level up the playing field in January with the most disgusting fashion choice you’ll ever see.

There is clearly something not quite right with Lady Victoria Hervey, 47, and not just because she dated Prince Andrew, an apparent friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker, and the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Hervey decided to strut about town during a vacation in Barbados wearing a t-shirt that claimed a notorious photograph of the Prince with Maxwell and Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was fake, according to the Daily Mail.

The photograph shows Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre as Maxwell smiles behind them. The Prince was 41-years-old in the photo, and Giuffre was 17 at the time. Hervey apparently believes the photograph was edited to show the Prince’s face over Epstein’s, the Daily Mail reported.

Hervey also appears to be so desperate for cash (or attention, or both) that she thinks people will buy one of her designs for around $53 a pop. Does she seriously think there’s a market for pro-Prince Andrew attire? Yes!

“What inspired me to start [the clothing line] was the man who I believe to be the real photographer made the first T-shirt for me. I got so many requests I started the new website,” she told the Mail on Sunday. The site, called The Faked, describes the T-shirt as “a playful way to spark conversations and challenge perceptions of reality.”

It’s almost hard to believe that any woman would do something so disgustingly cruel and hurtful to another woman. Then again, women are pretty damn terrible to other women on a regular basis. (RELATED: Netflix Might Have Made A Major Mistake With ‘Scoop,’ The Story Of Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein Interview)

Hervey claims to be a socialite and former model who complained about not being able to find a straight man in Los Angeles in 2023 at the age of 46, according to The Sun. The 2023 interview shows just how out of touch she is with reality. There are plenty of straight men in Los Angeles, but why the heck would they date a 46-year-old, or anyone over the age of 25?

But the interview also highlighted why Hervey might be so comfortable coming out on the wrong side of this situation: she doesn’t have children yet. Though there are plenty of terrible parents in the world, I can’t imagine any of them would do something like this, given the full context of the situation. Hervey might not realize it, but no one wants to be on the side of history her current fashion brand is pushing.