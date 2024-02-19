Madonna Takes Wild Tumble Off Her Chair While On Stage

Madonna took a wild fall off a chair while on stage during her concert Sunday at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The legendary star was performing as part of her “Celebration” tour, singing “Open Your Heart” when the incident occurred. Video footage of the moment shows Madonna sitting on a chair while being dragged by one of her backup dancers. The choreographed routine took a dramatic turn when Madonna toppled backward off the chair as it was being dragged and fell backwards before rolling over and lying face down on the stage.

Madonna seemed to bail off the seat quickly as soon as the dancer tilted it backward. It appeared the dancer may have lost her grip on the chair as it was being dragged, triggering immediate gasps of shock from the audience as they watched the 65-year-old fall to the floor.

The famous singer leaned in to the mishap by remaining on the stage floor with her microphone in hand. She continued belting out the tune while laying awkwardly on the stage, showing no sign of urgency to haul herself back up.

She eventually rose to her feet and could be heard chuckling into the microphone as she sang.

The seamless continuation of the song and dance routine was impressive, as the iconic singer managed to maintain the energy of her performance in spite of the setback.

Although the tumble was a rough one, it didn't appear Madonna was injured. She continued to perform for the remainder of her show with ease and managed to complete it.

This is not the first time the legendary artist tumbled during a live show, and ironically — a chair was also involved in the last mishap. She tried giving Santa Claus a lap dance in Dec. 2023, but the experiment failed.