Country Star Shania Twain Wipes Out On Stage

Famous country star Shania Twain wiped out on stage during her Chicago concert and made the most of it by continuing to sing while on the floor.

The star slipped and fell on state in the middle of performing her hit song Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You). Her knee-high boots seemed to be slippery at the bottom and she met the floor, ending up on her butt in the corner of the stage. Fan video of the mishap shows Twain sitting on the floor as she raised one hand up in the air and shouted “Don’t be stupid Chicago. You know I love you,” and then let out a high-pitched scream.

In the moments before her fall, Twain arched backward in an effort to steady herself and flailed her arms on the side of her body, but was unable to stay upright.

Fans cheered on the 57-year-old star as she embraced her fall and refused to stop her performance.

With the microphone still in her hand, she slowly propped herself on one knee, then onto the other, and carefully got back on her feet.

Twain immediately began dragging the bottoms of her boots across the stage, seemingly grinding them down so that she wouldn’t slip again as she continued to move across the stage.

I did stick the landing though 😉 https://t.co/7uN9Ro5OHu — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) July 2, 2023

The famous singer managed to find humor in the situation and poked fun at herself on social media. She reposted an article that published the story of her fall, alongside the caption, “I did stick the landing though,” she wrote to Twitter. (RELATED: Concern Grows For Michael J. Fox After He Falls On Stage)

Fans were impressed at her ability to keep her spirits up in the face of adversity.

“Oh snap she took that slip like a champ and finished up like it was no thang,” and “that was the best graceful slip and recover,” a fan wrote to social media.