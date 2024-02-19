MSNBC Legal Expert Says Fani Willis Could Be In Hot Water After Hearing

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg broke down potential legal violations in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis and others testified during a Thursday and Friday hearing on whether she should be disqualified from the case over alleged financial benefits she received from special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she appointed. Willis and Wade assert that their relationship started after the appointment, but one key witness testified to the contrary on Thursday. (RELATED: Fani Willis’ Defense Of ‘Relationship’ With Special Prosecutor Doesn’t Quite Add Up)

If the witness’ testimony that the relationship began before the appointment is true, then Wade and Willis may have provided false affidavits, which could impact her case against Trump, Rosenberg asserted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

“If the romantic relationship between Mr. Wade and Ms. Willis began before he was hired by her in Fulton County, then the affidavit that he submitted might be false,” Rosenberg said. “And not only would that affidavit be false, Katty, Ms. Willis … provided that affidavit to the court in support of her contention that their relationship started subsequently.”

Robin Yeartie, who used to be a close friend of Willis and previously worked in the district attorney’s office, testified that Willis’ relationship with Wade began soon after they met at a conference for municipal court judges in 2019. Wade stated in a Feb. 2 affidavit that he and Willis had not had a relationship other than as friends before his appointment and their personal relationship developed in 2022.

“By the way, at any point – and I was a prosecutor for a long time – if a supervisor is having a relationship with a subordinate, regardless of when it starts, that’s reason for the subordinate or the supervisor to step away from the case,” Rosenberg added. “So, in some ways, to me, it doesn’t really matter when it started, but if it started before she hired him, you might have false affidavits in this case.”

