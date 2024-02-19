Nikki Haley Is Probably Not Having A Great Monday

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley probably isn’t having a great Monday thanks to back-to-back Twitter catastrophes. Thankfully, Haley’s terrible start to the week is your ultimate cure to any case of the Mondays.

It all started on Sunday evening when Haley told Twitter she was “12 fellas down. 1 to go,” without offering any context to what the heck she was on about. And while you might not have a filthy mind, literally everyone else does, so of course they immediately started making hilarious sex, orgy and slut jokes throughout her replies.

“That’s a lot of notches,” wrote country music icon John Rich in probably the tamest of replies on her thread. From here, things got filthy. For example, this was one of my personal favorites:

Nikki Haley after her 12th fella https://t.co/k34qmkurwt pic.twitter.com/oUhRERlGXr — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 19, 2024

Up next is Mostly Peaceful Memes with another winner:

Does your husband know about these fellas? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 18, 2024

At the time of writing, more than 10,000 people responded to Haley’s tweet, almost all of them featuring some type of sexual innuendo. You could turn off your television tonight and just doom scroll the replies. The comedy is so worth it. But it doesn’t stop there! (RELATED: Did Tucker Carlson Deal A Death Blow To Nikki Haley’s Presidential Hopes?)

Right after accidentally (hopefully) misleading voters into thinking she nailed 12 dudes this past weekend and still has one to go, one of her staffers allegedly shared all of her Twitter content for the week. A video of the situation showed some 26 tweets posted in less than 40 minutes after someone, presumed to be a staffer, used one of the Twitter tools to schedule her content for the week, and instead had them all post within the hour.

DEVELOPING: A Nikki Haley staffer using Tweetdeck (now X Pro) for the first time just scheduled all of Haley’s posts for the week to drop within the hour. We are on 26 tweets in less than 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/A1Rtdq6D5D — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 18, 2024

The situation really doesn’t look good for Haley. I was already pretty stunned that she was comfortable enough embarrassing herself with a continued campaign after Nevada literally chose “none of these candidates” option instead of her during the state Republican primary. But now she’s at a level of peak cockup and cringe that is probably pretty hard to overcome.