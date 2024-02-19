Print This Recent NASCAR Quote On A T-Shirt Immediately

NASCAR driver Andy Jankowiak delivered the most epic quote while attempting to get to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway Friday night.

Jankowiak was willing to do whatever it took to get to the finish line in first place while driving the No. 73 V1 Fiber Ford during the Daytona ARCA 200. His passionate push was captured in the most epic quote of all-time.

“I’m just gonna put my foot on the floor and I’m not lifting until I see God or the checkered flag,” he said while driving his vehicle. Someone needs to print that onto a t-shirt right the fuck now.

This is probably the most incredible line to ever be uttered into a race car driver’s microphone during a race. It single-handedly defined the sheer will and determination he felt as the adrenaline rushed through his veins while tearing up the tarmac.

Jankowiak was in the mix in the final lap when he uttered the epic declaration and was at the cusp of entering the Winner’s Circle. The seasoned racer with the need for speed in his bloodline was in third place as the race headed into overtime. He pushed hard to get to the front, and seemed to have his eyes locked firmly on the checkered flag, before Jake Finch inched up and managed to get in front of Jankowiak. Mere seconds later, Finch slammed into the wall. Armani Williams rammed the back of Jankowiak’s vehicle and set off a wild chain-reaction crash that sent cars flying in every direction.

Gus Dean was leading the pack as the crash unfolded, and was declared the winner of the race.

Jankowiak ended up finishing in 10th — a far cry from the first-place checkered-flag he had hoped for.

He may not have taken the win this tine, but he came up with a one-line zinger that will surely outlive his racing career.

Zankowiak is still looking to clinch the first win of his ARCA Menards Series career.