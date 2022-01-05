REPORT: NASCAR Bans ‘Let’s Go Brandon’-Themed Car

NASCAR won’t allow Brandon Brown to drive a “Let’s Go Brandon”-themed car.

The Xfinity series driver sent shockwaves through the sport when he unveiled an “LGB”-themed car sponsored by the cryptocurrency company LGBcoin. Brown went mega-viral when a reporter claimed fans were chanting “Let’s go Brandon” instead of “F**k Joe Biden.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68)

However, the racing company won’t allow him to drive it. According to Bob Pockrass, NASCAR has decided to not approve the sponsorship.

NASCAR has made the final decision that the LGBcoin sponsorship for Brandon Brown is not an approved sponsorship to be on the car. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 5, 2022

For some contrast, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who infamously claimed a noose was found in his racing stall, did have a #BLACKLIVESMATTER car.

So, clearly, NASCAR is okay with politics being injected into races as long as it fits a certain narrative.

The major issue most fans are going to have with this decision is that there is no consistency at all. How is a BLM car allowed but a car poking fun at President Joe Biden is banned?

How does that make sense to anyone? The answer is that it obviously doesn’t.

“Let’s go Brandon” and “F**k Joe Biden” chants continue to sweep across America, but the media keeps running cover for the President. Well, I won’t pretend sports fans aren’t upset. The chants are here to stay and they’re not going away. pic.twitter.com/JMfXdye72H — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2021

If NASCAR is going to let people promote BLM, which is an openly political cause, then how is an “LGB”-themed car not acceptable?

It would seem that it has to be an all or nothing type of situation, or is NASCAR okay picking and choosing what kind of politics to allow?

It certainly seems like it’s the latter.

Why is the media ignoring “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants? Many sports fans HATE Joe Biden, but we’re all supposed to pretend that’s not true. Not me! I’ll never hold back. pic.twitter.com/MlNSmeg8lL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about NASCAR’s decision!