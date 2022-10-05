NASCAR Champion Alex Bowman Will Sit Out Another Big Race

NASCAR champion Alex Bowman will not be racing at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to a lingering injury he suffered in a September crash.

Bowman took to social media to inform his fans and followers that he would not be compete in the Oct. 9 race. He previously missed the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2.

“With my health continuing to be my number one priority, I will not return to racing this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ” Bowman tweeted on the evening of Oct. 4. “I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100%,” he added.

Bowman took a moment to thank those who have shown their support during his recovery period. “I appreciate Noah [Gragson] stepping into the No. 48 Chevrolet again and will be cheering hard for my Ally Racing team this weekend,” Bowman continued. “Thank you to everyone for your support during this time. It has not gone unheard or unseen and I’m overwhelmed by your support.” (RELATED: NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing)

This is the second consecutive race Bowman has had to miss as a result of concussion-like symptoms he has been suffering following a September crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Bowman’s Chevy Camaro ZL1 blew a right tire on lap 98, causing his car to drift. The rear of his Camaro struck the outside wall, jarring Bowman, according to GM Authority.

Noah Gragson, who filled in for Bowman at Talladega, will drive the No. 48 car once again in the upcoming race in Charlotte.