Immigrant CEO Wins Trump’s Autographed ‘Never Surrender’ High Tops After Bidding $9,000

An immigrant CEO and founder of a luxury watch dealing business won former President Donald Trump’s autographed gold ‘Never Surrender’ high top sneakers after bidding $9,000 at the Philadelphia’s “Sneaker Con.”

Roman Sharf, who immigrated to the United States at 13-year-old to escape the Soviet Union before creating Luxury Bazaar, placed a winning bid of $9,000 on Saturday for a pair of newly released Trump gold sneakers, embellished with the American flag and personal autograph. (RELATED: Trump Unveils New $399 ‘Never Surrender’ Footwear At ‘Sneaker Con’ Following $355 Million Ruling Against Him)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Sharf | CEO of Luxury Bazaar (@romansharf)

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) Sharf could be seen holding his winning pair of shoes and recording a video for the former president, in which he stated that he is expecting a “winning celebration” for Trump this November.

“Mr. President, I’m the one that won your signed sneakers here at Sneaker Con. in Philadelphia. It was very very — extremely happy to see you, see your face, see you speak to the crowd. Hopefully we’re going to have a winning — ah, f*ck hopefully. We’re going to have a winning celebration come this November. I will be wearing these one-of-one Donald Trump-signed sneakers. You’re the only president I recognized the last four years, Donald J. Trump,” Sharf stated.

Founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, Roman Sharf, won the one-of-one signed sneakers of Donald Trump at ‘Sneaker Con’ in Philadelphia with a winning bid of $9,000 “We are going to have a winning celebration come this November, and I’ll be wearing these one-of-one Donald… pic.twitter.com/ytPWCL0XJm — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 17, 2024

Trump released the exclusive gold sneakers Saturday at the Philadelphia Convention Center as part of his new sneaker line, selling a pair of the footwear at $399. Upon the release, the line was limited to just 1,000 pairs and reportedly sold out fewer than two hours after its launch, according to the New York Post. Trump’s shoe line launch came promptly after he was fined $355 million by a New York judge over claims of continual financial fraud while building his business in the state.