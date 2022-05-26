REPORT: Jodie Foster Will Star In ‘True Detective: Night Country’

The latest season of “True Detective” has landed a massive star.

Jodie Foster will star in “True Detective: Night Country” on HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and she’s just the latest mega-star to be in the series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ever since Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in season one, the show has attracted huge names.

Remember The Hit Show ‘True Detective’? It’s Reportedly Coming Back For A New Season https://t.co/APVdYG3r9f — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

THR also reported the following details on the plot of the latest season:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

There’s two main points I want to make about this news. First, it’s awesome that HBO landed Jodie Foster for a main role in “True Detective: Night Country.”

She’s a hell of an actress and it continues the trend of superstar talent being tied to the incredibly sinister and dark series.

That brings me to my second point. The plot of the fourth season of the hit show sounds downright incredible. Six people go missing in Alaska and the detectives have to “dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Why was the first season of the hit show arguably the greatest season of TV ever made? Because everything about it was perfect, right down to the tone, darkness and energy the show had.

You should feel like you need therapy after a great “True Detective” episode. Something tells me season four will be that way, judging from the plot details we know.

HBO might be releasing a new season of True Detective and there’s only one proper way to do it. Bring back Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as their original characters! pic.twitter.com/gXB57EslFf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 17, 2022

There’s no release date yet for “True Detective” season four yet, but I will keep you all updated as I know.