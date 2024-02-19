Sol Wisenberg Slams Willis For ‘Unethical’ Comments Made Outside Court

Legal analyst Sol Wisenberg slammed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday over “unethical” comments she made outside of the court this weekend.

Wisenberg appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss multiple comments Willis has made outside of the court, highlighting a recent speech she gave Saturday while accepting a Black History Achievement Award at the Atlanta Berean Church. Nearly a day after appearing in court to give her testimony regarding allegations that she financially benefited from a romantic relationship with fellow attorney Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as special prosecutor in her case against former President Donald Trump, Willis alluded that “weapons” were formed around her, citing scripture from the Bible. (RELATED: Fani Willis Appears To Suggest She’s Under Divine Protection In Church Sermon Just Days After Heated Court Hearing)

Wisenberg stated that not only were the comments from Fulton County DA “very serious,” but that it is the second time she’s made “extrajudicial” statements that could “affect the outcome of her case.” The legal analyst additionally noted that Willis had previously made another “disturbing” comment in mid-January, where she claimed racism was behind the allegations made against her.

“Well, this is very serious. This is the second time she has made extrajudicial statements that are likely to affect the outcome of the case. It’s totally unethical. It’s a valid ground, I think, to have her taken off the case and to have the case dismissed now,” Wisenberg stated.

“The much worse thing she did was several weeks ago when she appeared at the oldest African-American church in Atlanta and said that the defense attorneys opposing her were racist. That is unquestionably unethical. It’s tainting a jury pool that overwhelmingly elected her. And why aren’t more people talking about this? Why aren’t – I’m only aware of one person in the mainstream media who has commented upon this and condemned it. So it’s very disturbing.”

During her acceptance speech on Saturday, Willis stated that people had been sending her scripture, noting that the common verse was ‘no weapon formed against you shall prosper.’ Willis continued to state that she believed just because a weapon won’t “prosper” doesn’t mean it can’t “form” as she alluded to personal life struggles.

“People keep sending me scriptures and I appreciate those scriptures … the scripture they keep sending me is ‘no weapon formed against you shall prosper.’ I need y’all to hear me though. They did not say the weapons would not form. And that’s the part I didn’t hear until recently,” Willis stated. “Just because they won’t prosper, it doesn’t mean that they won’t form. Even if you feel like everything you are doing in your life is the right thing and you’re making mistakes all along the way but you are trying. You should not think that those weapons will not form.”

A report of Willis and Wade’s relationship surfaced in January after a court motion was filed by representatives of former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, who was indicted by the Fulton County DA. Roman claimed that while having a personal relationship with Wade, Willis had financially benefited from the partnership as the two allegedly used funds to take vacations. Willis has since confirmed the relationship but denied any financial gain as Roman’s representatives are seeking to disqualify her from Trump’s case.