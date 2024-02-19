Fani Willis Appears To Suggest She’s Under Divine Protection In Church Sermon Just Days After Heated Court Hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appeared to suggest in a sermon Saturday that God is protecting her from “weapons” that have “formed” against her, adding that they will not “prosper.”

Willis’ sermon follows a Thursday and Friday hearing on whether she should be disqualified from her election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Willis allegedly gained financial benefits from appointing special prosecutor Nathan Wade to the case, but they both testified that their relationship commenced after the appointment and that she always reimbursed him in cash for their vacations and outings. (RELATED: Fani Willis’ Defense Of ‘Relationship’ With Special Prosecutor Doesn’t Quite Add Up)

“Let me tell you something that I’ve learned very, very recently ’cause you may need this lesson as well,” Willis said. “People keep sending me scriptures and I appreciate those scriptures … the scripture they keep sending me is ‘no weapon formed against you shall prosper.’ I need y’all to hear me though. They did not say the weapons would not form. And that’s the part I didn’t hear until recently. Just because they won’t prosper, it doesn’t mean that they won’t form. Even if you feel like everything you are doing in your life is the right thing and you’re making mistakes all along the way but you are trying. You should not think that those weapons will not form.”

WATCH:

Anna Cross, representing the Fulton County district attorney’s office, decided not to call Willis to testify Friday as planned after the district attorney was combative on the witness stand towards questions from defense attorneys Thursday. She even erupted into an outburst at one point that caused Judge Scott McAfee to call for a break.

“The other lesson that I’ve learned in this three years is God ordains those weapons, He puts those weapons in your life to form against you,” she added. “And if you really understand him you become in your maturity to understand he does it for a reason, and it’s to grow you and it’s to make you stronger and it is to prepare you … this is a really hard job I’m trying to do and I am an imperfect human being but I can literally can feel the people who loves me’s prayers.”

She then requested the congregation pray for her and thanked it for the “Black History Achievement Award” she received.

