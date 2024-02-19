Turley Warns Why Businesses Might Leave NY Over Trump Ruling

Fox News legal analyst and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley warned Monday that businesses may look to leave New York after the ruling against former President Donald Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York ordered Trump to pay roughly $355 million in the civil fraud case brought against him by state Attorney General Letitia James. Trump is also barred from doing business in the state as an officer or director of any New York company for three years.

Turley warned in an op-ed published Saturday in The Hill that the impact of the ruling on business in the Empire State could be “dire.”

“New York is already viewed as a hostile business environment,” Turley wrote. “This draconian award is only going to deepen concerns over the arbitrary application of the law by figures like James, who previously sought to disband the National Rifle Association.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul tried to quell fears, saying Sunday on WABC 770:

“I think that this is really an extraordinary, unusual circumstance that the law abiding and rule following New Yorkers who are business people have nothing to worry about, because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior.” (RELATED: Turley Lays Out ‘Insidious’ Part About Trump Ruling)

“Well, you know, it’s a curious defense,” Turley said in response to Hochul’s statement. “Because what the governor is saying is, you don’t have to worry if you are not Donald Trump in New York. That’s the problem. That’s why this judgment has to be reversed.”

“But for businesses, if the only thing between them and this type of corporate public execution is the level of discretion of Letitia James, then they are going to move to Florida pretty quickly. You know, the suggestion is don’t worry, we’ve got your back, this is really something all about Trump. Well, tomorrow it might be all about them. People in business look for those liabilities they can control. They’re margin actors. They look to see where — am I going to be able to flourish?” Turley explained.

“And in the past, New York has drawn businesses because of its legal system. There’s always been a lot of crime, there’s always been all of these inconveniences with New York. But it was also the center not just of business, but of business law. What James did is erased all of that. She campaigned on bagging Donald Trump, she used the law that has never been used in this way against him, and she got a judge who just imposed damages that are greater than the GNP of some countries.”

“Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary expressed similar sentiment Monday, saying he would “never” invest in the “Mega-loser state” of New York after the ruling. O’Leary said he could not understand the rationale for the case and that other investors are also weary to do further business after the ruling.

“I’m no different than any other investor. I’m shocked at this. I can’t even understand or fathom the decision at all. There’s no rationale for it,” O’Leary informed Fox News host Neil Cavuto, “And so, let me give you a real-time experience I’m having regarding this — and I’m not the only one … New York was already a loser state, like California’s a loser state. There are many loser states because of policy, high taxes, uncompetitive regulation. It was already on the top of the list of being a loser state.”

“I would never invest in New York now, and I’m not the only person saying that,” the Shark Tank host added.