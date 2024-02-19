Editorial

Women’s Basketball Is Worth Watching Now Because Of One Athlete Who Can Do It All

2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu is fresh off losing a three point contest to the greatest shooter in NBA history in Stephen Curry, but in doing so she’s earned my respect.

There’s no shame in losing to the literal GOAT of shooting, and Ionescu’s decision to eschew the shorter WNBA three point line and shoot from the men’s line is what a true competitor would do, so massive respect there.

Plus she put on a show, draining 26 points in total, the same number of points the men’s three point contest winner Damian Lillard would put up in his final round.


Alas, Ionescu would fall to Curry, as the two-time MVP shot lights out and took the contest with 29 points. But Ionescu helped put her sport on the map and can certainly hold her head high after the performance.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors participates in a 3-point challenge against Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Now I know what you’re thinking. Women’s basketball? Who cares? You couldn’t pay me to watch that. And typically, I’d agree. But there’s something about Ionescu that just draws me in. I can’t quite put my finger on it.

The girl is the definition of a two-way star. If she wasn’t dating a 6’3 NFL center, I might be inclined to slide into her inbox. (RELATED: We Asked People Whether LeBron James Should Play In The WNBA. The Responses Are *Chefs Kiss*)

Possibly in part due to her stunning looks, Ionescu has become the most marketable and recognizable star for a WNBA league that, as of 2018, was still a black hole for profit. The league was losing over $10 million per year on average since their 1997 inception, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Associated Press.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 17: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty is introduced prior to a 3-point challenge against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

But Ionescu’s stardom has helped fuel the WNBA to new heights. Joining the league in 2020, her rise has coincided with a jump in ratings. The league’s viewership is up 49 percent since 2020, according to NBC.

The league also reportedly saw a massive influx of capital in 2022, receiving a $75 million round of fundraising from massive players like Nike and Condoleezza Rice.

While none of that is enough to get me to watch a WNBA game any time soon, Sabrina has definitely caught my eye.