Women’s Basketball Is Worth Watching Now Because Of One Athlete Who Can Do It All

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu is fresh off losing a three point contest to the greatest shooter in NBA history in Stephen Curry, but in doing so she’s earned my respect.

There’s no shame in losing to the literal GOAT of shooting, and Ionescu’s decision to eschew the shorter WNBA three point line and shoot from the men’s line is what a true competitor would do, so massive respect there.

Plus she put on a show, draining 26 points in total, the same number of points the men’s three point contest winner Damian Lillard would put up in his final round.

First woman to compete in a 3PT contest on NBA All-Star Weekend and she goes out and puts up 26! From the NBA line! Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best shooters in the world PERIOD pic.twitter.com/KMXy1Wj7PX — Swipa (@SwipaCam) February 18, 2024



Alas, Ionescu would fall to Curry, as the two-time MVP shot lights out and took the contest with 29 points. But Ionescu helped put her sport on the map and can certainly hold her head high after the performance.

Now I know what you’re thinking. Women’s basketball? Who cares? You couldn’t pay me to watch that. And typically, I’d agree. But there’s something about Ionescu that just draws me in. I can’t quite put my finger on it.

Sabrina Ionescu can really do both 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Srg3Zotzgj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 18, 2024

The girl is the definition of a two-way star. If she wasn’t dating a 6’3 NFL center, I might be inclined to slide into her inbox. (RELATED: We Asked People Whether LeBron James Should Play In The WNBA. The Responses Are *Chefs Kiss*)

Possibly in part due to her stunning looks, Ionescu has become the most marketable and recognizable star for a WNBA league that, as of 2018, was still a black hole for profit. The league was losing over $10 million per year on average since their 1997 inception, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Associated Press.

But Ionescu’s stardom has helped fuel the WNBA to new heights. Joining the league in 2020, her rise has coincided with a jump in ratings. The league’s viewership is up 49 percent since 2020, according to NBC.

The league also reportedly saw a massive influx of capital in 2022, receiving a $75 million round of fundraising from massive players like Nike and Condoleezza Rice.

While none of that is enough to get me to watch a WNBA game any time soon, Sabrina has definitely caught my eye.