NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Drains Hole-In-One

NBA superstar Stephen Curry lit social media ablaze after hitting a hole-in-one during a celebrity golf tournament Saturday.

Curry teed off from the 7th hole, 152 yards away from the green, according to reports. The ball bounced once before falling into the hole. The epic shot ignited an eruption of deafening cheers from the crowd.

“Are you kidding me?” NBC Sports commentators said in shock and disbelief.

The NBA sharpshooter immediately started running towards the golf hole with his arms extended from his body and an ecstatic smile plastered across his face. While running, Curry took off his golf glove, jumped in the air and pumped his fist. (RELATED: REPORT: Stephen Curry Opposes Multi-Family Housing Development In California Because Of ‘Safety’ Concerns)

“All I’ll say is this, I think he pulled the right club,” one announcer said through laughter.

The Golden State Warriors point guard told media after the event that he was euphoric long after hitting the ace.

“I’m still coming down from the adrenaline rush. That was nuts,” Curry told reporters.

Curry’s improbable feat garnered praise and astonished reactions online.

“I feel like I’ve watched Steph Curry’s hole-in-one 600000 times!!!!!” tweeted sports anchor Darren M. Hayes.

“Steph Curry is an Avenger confirmed,” tweeted sports commentator Jake Crain.

“Steph Curry is a walking cheat code. This is ridiculous. #dubnation” tweeted PAC12 Network host Kylen Mills.

Curry currently sits atop the leaderboard of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship going into the final round tomorrow.