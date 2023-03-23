Tom Brady Acquires Partial Ownership Of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady announced Thursday he had acquired partial ownership of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

In a video posted to Twitter announcing the news Brady said, “I’m excited to announce I’m gonna become part of the Las Vegas Aces organization.” He added, “I admire all the work that Aces’ players, staff and the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport and to empower future generations of female athletes.”

“I am ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization,” the NFL legend said.

Brady will oversee the club alongside Las Vegas Raiders’ owner Mark Davis.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis said in a statement released to the team’s website. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”