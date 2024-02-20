Driver Charged For Allegedly Hitting Kerry ‘Fatman’ Hunter And Driving With Body Stuck In Windshield, Police Say

Police arrested 21-year-old Jeremy Lindsey on charges of suspected drunk driving after they said he allegedly caused the death of Grammy-winner Kerry “Fatman” Hunter.

Police said Lindsey allegedly struck the 53-year-old New Orleans drummer with his sedan and continued driving for two miles with his body stuck in the windshield of his car, partially hanging out, according to WWL. Hunter was walking at around 12:08 a.m. Tuesday when he was allegedly struck by Lindsey’s Honda Accord, police said, WWL reported.

Police said that paramedics pronounced Hunter dead at the scene shortly after Lindsey flagged down an ambulance at Cleveland Avenue and South Derbigny Street, according to Nola.

Lindsey was reportedly booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for vehicular homicide and hit and run driving. Police confirmed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, according to Nola. Lindsey has since been released on a $60,000 bond, according to Relix.

Hunter was a vibrant part of the music scene in New Orleans for many years and actively played in several notable brass bands. He was best known for his success as a drummer with the New Orleans Nightcrawlers, according to WWL.

The group won a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their 2021 album, “Atmosphere,” according to Nola.

The talented musician is being honored on social media. Fans and loved ones are paying tribute to Hunter with a series of heartfelt messages and shared memories.

“Fatman is our hero,” the New Orleans Nightcrawlers wrote.

“He was always positive and his motto was “gonna be allright [sic]. There are no words for what we feel other than shocked that Kerry Fatman Hunter is not with us anymore.”

“His spirit will always be present. He made every band he played with sound and feel great.”

"Fatman was an important part of New Orleans culture and contributed to it, loved it, breathed it and lived it. Now that big piece of the culture is gone," the statement read.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly shared.