Snoop Dogg Announces Death Of 44-Year-Old Brother, Bing Worthington

Snoop Dogg took to social media Friday to announce the death of his 44-year-old brother, Bing Worthington.

The legendary hip hop star posted a video to his Instagram account in honor of his late brother, along with a series of photographs of the times they shared as a family. The video clip showed Snoop Dogg, Bing and their other brother Jerry standing in a cemetery, but it’s unclear when the video was shot. The rapper captioned the post by writing, “@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms.”

Worthington was Snoop Dogg’s maternal half-brother and worked alongside the famous rapper for several years, according to TMZ. He began by being Snoop’s roadie while on tour, then learned the ropes and eventually became the rapper’s tour manager.

Worthington also released music with his own band called Lifestyle, and one of their songs made it to the “Van Wilder 2” soundtrack, according to TMZ. However, Worthington got a taste of what it was like to be in the spotlight and determined he was more comfortable working behind the scenes. He eventually abandoned his musical career.

Worthington moved to Canada and opened up a music studio and production company as part of a merger between his organization, Dogg Records, and the infamous Canadian hip hop label, Urban Heat Legends, according to TMZ.

Snoop Dogg did not indicate what led to his brother’s death.

Friends and fans have shown an outpouring of support on social media. (RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller Involved In Fatal Collision)

Funeral arrangements are not known at this time.