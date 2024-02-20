Man Accidentally Turns Himself In After Reporting Theft At His Meth Lab

A 23-year-old New Yorker inadvertently alerted the Suffolk County Police Department to the existence of his own drug lab after reporting a case of theft, a press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office read in part.

Matthew Leshinsky, the owner of the drug lab, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to the “Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree and other related charges, for manufacturing methamphetamine and other illicit drugs at his business, Quantitative Laboratories, LLC,” the press release stated. (RELATED: METHodism: Pastor Arrested For Offering Couples Drugs To Watch Them Have Gay Sex, Cops Say)

What appeared to be Leshinsky’s LinkedIn account said he was the Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of Quantitative Laboratories LLC. Leshinsky founded this post back in Jan. 2023, according to LinkedIn. Leshinsky described his business as a “New testing laboratory opened for the quantitative analysis of Cannabis within the state of New York.”

Leshinsky called the police on June 7 to report a break-in at his lab. according to the press release. The police found “broken glass at the entrance of the lab” which led them to investigating and uncovering the illegal drug operation, the press release read. Police catalogued over 100 items used in the illicit drug production, $40,00 in cash, ecstasy, more than 3 ounces of methamphetamine, more than 625,000 milligrams of pure ketamine, and other drugs, the press release added.

“This defendant was operating a Breaking Bad-style drug lab and tried to conceal it under the guise of a legitimate business. He then inadvertently turned himself in when he reported that a burglary occurred at that same business,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney stated, according to the news release.

Leshinsky will return to court March 20 for sentencing, the press release announced.