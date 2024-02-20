Police Reportedly Arrest 3-Time Super Bowl Champion For Allegedly Smashing Into Multiple Cars In Parking Garage

Police in Riviera Beach, Florida have arrested a three-time Super Bowl champion and accused him of smashing into numerous vehicles inside a parking garage, CBS12 reported Monday.

The Riviera Beach Police Department (RBPD) arrested 60-year-old former NFL cornerback Timothy B. McKyer in connection with the collisions, according to CBS12.

“The driver … McKyer, a resident of the area, allegedly struck [six] parked vehicles within the garage before fleeing the scene,” an RBPD press release read in part. (RELATED: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Projected Number One NFL Draft Pick Following Deadly Crash)

McKyer played in the NFL for 12 seasons from 1986 to 1997, winning two Super Bowl rings as part of the San Francisco 49ers and another as a Denver Broncos player, according to CBS12.

The 49ers drafted the two-time All-Pro in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft, the Museum of the Gulf Coast reported. In 1989, McKyer led the Super Bowl champion 49ers’ defensive backs in interceptions with seven, according to a biography posted on the museum’s website.

McKyer played with many teams during his career, earning the nickname “Frequent Flier,” the Deseret News reported. After winning a Super Bowl with Denver in 1997, McKyer was reportedly released.

“It was disappointing as hell not coming back to Denver. I love playing there,” McKyer told the Deseret News about his last team. “The way they practice and treat veteran players is the perfect atmosphere for a person like me. Maybe I was not invited to training camp because I’d show up their starters.”

Police brought McKyer to the Palm Beach County Jail, according to CBS12. Prosecutors reportedly charged him on five counts of fleeing the scene of an accident with over $50 in property damage. Additionally, McKyer was charged with a traffic misdemeanor due to allegedly fleeing and an infraction over not reporting the alleged incident, the outlet reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, the press release stated.