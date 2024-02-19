‘Be A Man! Slap Me!’: Jets’ Breece Hall Nearly Brawls It Out With Autograph-Seeker In Newark Airport

Another example of why “fan” is short for FANATIC.

Last Sunday, New York Jets running back Breece Hall arrived at Newark Airport from Las Vegas after a week of Super Bowl festivities. and he happened to be there with NFL legend Carl Banks and multiple other people. Well, things ended up escalating after Hall was confronted by an autograph-seeker and the Jet nearly ended up in an airport brawl.

While waiting at baggage claim for his suitcase, Hall was approached by a fan asking him for an autograph, and (for reasons that remain unclear) Hall ended up declining. (RELATED: If New Details Indeed Leaked Out For The Upcoming EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ Video Game, This Is Huge)

Yeah, that didn’t make the fan happy at all, ratcheting up the situation into a non-physical altercation between the two. And fortunately for us, somebody was on-scene to record the incident, and the video quickly ended up on TMZ.

“So, be a man. If you’re gonna slap me, slap me!” the autograph-seeker yelled at Hall.

#Jets star Breece Hall was confronted by an angry autograph seeker at Newark Airport last Sunday (2/11) as he returned home from Super Bowl week in Vegas.

The situation got tense enough #Giants legend @CarlBanksGIII, who was on the same flight as @BreeceH, intervened, putting… pic.twitter.com/PYwWi5Nuje — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 19, 2024

Sounds like to me this dude was originally after an autograph (that he surely was gonna try to profit from), and when he didn’t get the autograph, he then tried to get Breece to hit him so he could sue for every penny he has.

Luckily for Breece, he didn’t let it get that far, because I’m telling ya … this guy had dollar signs on his brain.