‘Does Gavin Need To Stand By?’: Reporter Asks Biden If He’s Visiting California To Find ‘Plan B For 2024’

A reporter asked President Joe Biden Tuesday if he is traveling to California to find a “Plan B” candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic and independent voters have overwhelmingly expressed concern about Biden running for a second term due to his age and job performance, with many floating the idea of having Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom replace Biden on the ticket.

“You’re going to California. Is this about coming up with a Plan B for 2024? Does Gavin need to standby?” the reporter asked.

“Are you ready?” Biden asked.

“Yes sir,” the reporter replied.

“Well I’m looking for — I’m lookin’ at you,” the president said.

Newsom has repeatedly praised Biden and voiced his support for the president’s re-election. (RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding?’: Gavin Newsom Pushes Back On ABC Host Jonathan Karl Questioning Biden’s Age)

Newsom assured an interviewer in September that he will not replace Vice President Kamala Harris — who pools worse against former President Donald Trump than Biden does — as the president’s running mate. A Sept. 2022 report published by The Wrap cited “two individuals with knowledge of Newsom’s plans,” who told the outlet that Newsom would run for president if Biden chose not to seek a second term.

Instead of answering the question about Newsom on Tuesday, Biden told reporters to quiet down and informed them that the U.S. will be announcing new sanctions against Russia on Friday. Biden previously said he was exploring additional sanctions in response to the death of imprisoned 47-year-old Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.