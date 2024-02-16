Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Dead At 47, Prison Service Says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died aged 47, Russian prison services said Friday.

Navalny allegedly felt unwell after a walk at some point on Friday, and subsequently lost consciousness, the Federal Penitentiary Service said, according to The Associated Press. His death is being investigated per standard prison procedure. Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of his death, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Navalny’s death comes just four years after he was allegedly poisoned after drinking a cup of tea at a Tomsk airport in 2020. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of extremist, and was moved to a high-level security prison, well above the Arctic Circle in December, The AP noted.

This is an evolving story. Please check back for updates.