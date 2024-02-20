Two Adults Charged In Connection To Kansas City Shooting

Two adults have been charged with murder in connection to the Super Bowl victory parade shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting killed one mother and injured 22 others during the Feb. 14 parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at the 2024 Super Bowl. The two adults, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, are each facing second-degree murder charges, as well as two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker’s press release.

The two suspects reportedly engaged in a “verbal altercation” and allegedly began to open fire “with no regard for thousands of other individuals” present at the parade, according to the press release. Both are being held on a $1 million bond.

The two suspects were charged Saturday morning, Baker announced during a Tuesday press conference.

The deceased victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was allegedly killed by a bullet shot from Miller’s gun, according to ABC News.

Authorities arrested and charged two juveniles in connection to the shooting following the incident, Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves confirmed. (RELATED: Police Charge Two Juveniles In Connection To Kansas City Shooting)

“I am grateful for the charges against two juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community,” Graves said in a Feb. 16 statement. “Our investigators have poured themselves into this investigation, and it continues. We will not relent until everyone who may have played a part in these crimes are apprehended so that they may be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

A statement from Chief Stacey Graves regarding the Super Bowl celebration charges. pic.twitter.com/s8YcgVacmT — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 16, 2024

The victims of the shooting ranged between ages 8 and 47 years old, with half being younger than 16. Both the University of Health Truman Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital confirmed they received multiple patients injured from the shooting.

Footage of the incident showed medical personnel carrying a victim outside of Union Station on a stretcher.

One person being taken out of Union station on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/tkQSvn7xgJ — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) February 14, 2024

Paradegoers sprinted away from the station after gunfire could be heard coming from the direction of Union Station, footage showed. Officers rushed inside the building to combat the deadly shooting.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement saying the team is “saddened” by the shooting and is in “close contact” with the mayor and the Kansas City Police Department.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are all in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”