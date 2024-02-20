‘Unfathomable Accident’: Girl Dies After Digging Hole In Florida Beach Sand

A young girl lost her life Tuesday after being trapped in a sand hole that collapsed on her at a Florida beach, Miami Herald reported.

The girl died despite rescue efforts, while her brother survived after being trapped in a sand hole. Officials reported that the incident occurred just after 3 p.m., following a report that two children were digging a hole on the beach under adult supervision when the sand pit, which was about five to six feet deep, unexpectedly caved in, CBS News reported.

Broward Fire Rescue paramedics rushed to the scene, where they excavated the girl from the pit. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Broward Health Medical Center, according to the Miami Herald.

Girl dies after hole dug in sand collapses in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea https://t.co/wrKHVj3283 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 20, 2024

The boy was submerged up to his chest in the sand until firefighters managed to extract him. His parents quickly transported him to a vehicle operated by the Sheriff’s Office, which then rushed him to a medical facility, according to the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King. However, King explained that the girl was buried underneath the boy. To rescue the girl, firefighters used various instruments, including shovels and planks, aiming to prevent the pit from caving in further on her, she explained, the outlet stated. (RELATED:REPORT: Girl Dies After Head Collides With Pole As She Waved To Friends From Bus Window)

The girl’s brother was transported to the hospital in stable condition, with the help of the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel and the aid of bystanders who initially attempted the rescue. Details regarding the children’s ages remain unknown as their parents were unable to provide information to investigators, according to Miami Herald.

Both children were younger than 8 years old, according to the spokeswoman Sandra King, Miami Herald reported. “It was an unfathomable accident,” King said, the Miami Herald reported.