Sanitation Worker Dies After Accident Leaves Him Buried Alive, Police Say: REPORT

A man was buried alive on Monday after an accident while working on a septic tank at a home in Long Island, New York, according to police, PIX11 reported.

The incident occurred in Head of the Harbor around 2:30 p.m. when a sanitation worker identified as Lauro Pacheco, 38, entered a hole to install the cesspool rings near the property, Suffolk County police said, according to PIX11. The excavated dirt from the operation collapsed and buried Pacheco alive, according to police, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘He Was Laughing At First …’: Video Shows Partier Stuck In Decorative Urn At New Year’s Eve Bash)

Suffolk County rescue personnel reportedly responded to the scene before finding his body after a five-hour operation.

Emergency teams were able to remove his body from the hole, but Pacheco was not retrieved alive, according to the outlet.

“It was a septic tank being installed on the site, and it was a collapse of soil,” Head of the Harbor Police Chief Chuck Lohmann said, PIX11 reported.

In Dec. 2023, far from New York, a man identified as Josh Taylor survived being buried alive in Brisbane, Australia, according to 7 News. Taylor was reportedly attending a beach gathering with friends and family when he fell into a five-foot hole by accident.

After a large rescue effort, including the victim’s family, friends, beachgoers and paramedics, Taylor was reportedly rescued. A combined fifteen men had tugged on a rope tied to his feet to release him from the sand, according to the outlet. Taylor was reportedly pulseless upon rescue with CPR and defibrillation needing to be used by park rangers.