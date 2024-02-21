Bobbi Althoff Breaks Her Silence On Deepfake Masturbation Video

Bobbi Althoff broke her silence after a deepfake masturbation video using her likeness began trending on social media.

Althoff, famous for “The Really Good Podcast,” took to social media, filming a selfie video to set fans straight by clarifying that the video making its rounds online was a total fake, generated by artificial intelligence.

Bobbi Althoff Reacts To Viral X Leaks That Was Rumored To Be Her, Denies It Was Her #BobbiAlthoff pic.twitter.com/tBlWC2h2RZ — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) February 21, 2024

“Guys funny story,” she said in the video posted Wednesday.

“Yesterday I went on X — Twitter — and I saw that I was trending. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a first. I’m trending on Twitter. You guys must really love my podcast. Wow,'” Althoff continued. “So I clicked it, and, I was like, ‘Um what the fuck is this?'”

She expressed her total and utter shock when she began to view a video of someone that looked just like her masturbating on a bed.

“I ended up really — I, I, felt like it was a mistake or something,” the married mother of two said. “Like, it was like bots or something, I didn’t realize that it was actually people believing that that was me, um, until, my whole team called me and were like, ‘Is this — is this real?'”

Althoff expressed her disgust over the whole situation.

“So you guys, you guys, anyway: not me. Sorry to disappoint, but what the fuck?” she said. “No, that was so graphic, too. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had to cover my eyes.'”

She also posted a screengrab of her name trending on Twitter and wrote, “Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI-generated.” (RELATED: Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Ban Deepfake Porn After Explicit Images Of Taylor Swift Circulated Online: REPORT)

Althoff is one of many celebrities to fall victim to AI generated deepfakes in recent months.

CHECK OUT BOBBI’S VIRAL (AND INCREDIBLY BIZARRE) EXCHANGE WITH A RAPPER WHO APPEARS NOT TO KNOW WHAT “MUSICIAN” MEANS: