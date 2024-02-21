New Data Sheds More Light On How Biden Admin Is Relaxing Illegal Immigration Enforcement

New data regarding immigration bonds is providing more insight into the Biden administration’s relaxed enforcement on immigration, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

A person who pays for an immigration bond commits to being responsible for ensuring the sponsored illegal immigrant fulfills their obligations in order to gain back the money, according to CIS. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act request by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, showed that use of bonds are lower than during former President Donald Trump’s administration and that they cost less.

ICE’s data showed that the highest annual median immigration bond was $8,000 in fiscal year 2020 and the lowest was $3,000 in 2022. (RELATED: Number Of Migrant Encounters At Southern Border Hits New January Record)

The decrease in the number of issued bonds is due to the fewer number of illegal immigrants being detained under the Biden administration, CIS reported. The administration urging a quicker release of those crossing the border could explain the lower bond amounts as they are easier to post, although also may lead to less compliance, ICE officials told CIS.

The dollar amount of the bonds issued has also fallen. pic.twitter.com/iwm9lh1Z73 — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) February 20, 2024

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached Feb. 13 by the House of Representatives over his handling of the influx of migrants on the southern border, which continues to plunge the nation into border crisis.

