Trump Seeks Delay On Enforcement Of $354 Million Ruling

An attorney for former President Donald Trump requested on Wednesday a delay in enforcing a massive civil fraud ruling.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Friday that Trump was to pay $354 million and banned him from being an officer or director for any company or organization based in New York for three years following a civil trial regarding a lawsuit alleging Trump overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans. Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert requested a 30-day delay in enforcing the judgment.

“The Court’s direction that it sees ‘no need for a motion or conference,’ because the proposed Judgment ‘ exactly tracks the’ February 16 Decision, ignores the fact that the proposed Judgment expressly states that a motion has been made, which is simply wrong,” Robert wrote in the letter. “The Attorney General has not filed any motion on notice, nor moved to settle the proposed Judgment; her unseemly rush to memorialize a ‘judgment’ violates all accepted practice in New York state court.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she would consider seizing Trump’s assets if he can’t cover the fine, ABC News reported.

“Lastly, at 4:23 p.m., the Attorney General e-filed a ‘slightly revised’ proposed Judgment (NYSCEF No. 1692), which purports to make certain changes based upon advice that she received from the ‘judgment clerk,’” Robert wrote. “Given that Defendants only received the revised proposed Judgment a few moments ago, we have not had a chance to review it. However, the ‘slightly revised’ proposed Judgment only further serves as proof that the Attorney General’s rush to memorialize a ‘judgment’ violates all accepted practice in New York state court and is intended to prejudice Defendants.”

Engoron ruled Sept. 26 that Trump was liable for fraud and ordered that several business licenses Trump held were to be revoked, but an appeals court stayed the ruling on Oct. 6.

