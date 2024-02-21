Video Allegedly Shows Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Rushed Them With Plastic Fork

Recently released bodycam footage captures the moment that police in Los Angeles, California fatally shot a man who rushed at them with a plastic fork, ABC7 reported Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released the footage from a Feb. 3 incident when officers responded to a call about a drunk man allegedly threatening employees with a stick at a local manufacturing business, according to ABC7.

Police also released an edited version of the 911 call on Tuesday where the caller can be heard responding to the question, “Does he have any weapons?” by saying, “Uh, yes, yes, yes. Like a stick, like a pole,” NBC4 reported. (RELATED: Bodycam Video Shows Knife-Wielding Man Rush At Cops Before Being Shot)

LAPD releases video of deadly shooting involving man carrying plastic fork https://t.co/84VdqUSGvV — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 20, 2024

After arriving at the scene, officers claim the suspect, 36-year-old Jason Maccani, avoided verbal commands and rushed at them with what looked like a knife or screwdriver, ABC7 reported.

Video apparently shows Maccani first being shot with less-lethal foam pellets and bean bag rounds before one of the officers opens fire, fatally wounding him, according to ABC7.

Maccani, who turned out to be holding a plastic fork rather than a knife, was rushed to the hospital where he died, the outlet reported.

“There really is milliseconds for you to respond and you want to respond the right way, so that you and others in the area are all safe,” former police chief Tommy Tunson told ABC7. The ex-chief, who now teaches criminal justice at Bakersfield College, added that the shooting shows how little time officers have to react to a dangerous situation.

Maccani’s family, who has hired an attorney and may take legal action against the City of Los Angeles, told NBC4 that the attorney advised them not to make any statements about the shooting.

“I remain concerned about the officer’s decision to use deadly force,” current Chief Michel Moore told NBC4 after reviewing the bodycam footage last week.

The incident is being investigated by the LAPD Force Investigation Division and the state’s attorney general’s office, ABC7 reported.