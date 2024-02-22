‘I Chased The Guy Down’: Hilary Swank Describes Fighting Back Against Alleged Robber

Famous actress Hilary Swank recalled chasing an alleged robber down the highway in heeled boots after he smashed her window and stole her bag.

She told the tale of her alleged robbery during her guest appearance on “The View,” Wednesday, and told the fans how determined she was to reclaim her bag, as it contained her passport. Swank said the ordeal unfolded while she was in Paris. “I was living in Paris, I got robbed and I chased the guy down,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my bag, I just need my passport. Give me my passport!’”

Swank described the harrowing scene and vividly gestured as she recalled the experience.

The famous actress said she was “chasing him down the side of the freeway because it was, like, a traffic jam,” and was inside of a taxi cab at the time.

Swank’s “Ordinary Angels” co-star, Alan Ritchson, interrupted her story to emphasize how wild the situation really was.

“The craziest part is it wasn’t like somebody — she wasn’t, like, ‘I think that guy’s doing something wrong.’ She was in the vehicle and the guy smashed her window out. And chased him,” he said, as Swank nodded in confirmation.

Swank looked toward “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who said, “You know how long it takes to get a passport?” suggesting she supported Swank’s quick-thinking.

Swank went on to declare how important her passport was to her, saying it “was nice and thick and I’d added pages with all the places that I’d ever traveled. I was, like, this is so meaningful,” she said. (RELATED: UFC Fighter Says He Was Robbed At Gunpoint)

The famous actress didn’t complete her story, as the show had to cut, but she promised to share the rest of her experience on the next visit. The incident occurred in 2013, Sky News reported.