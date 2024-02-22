House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Bob Good Employs Comms Staffer Who Had Pronouns In Bio

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, insinuated the Daily Caller was “leftist” for pointing out that his deputy communications director had pronouns in her LinkedIn bio.

Although Abigail Angelos’ LinkedIn bio says she has been employed at Goods’ office since Feb. 2023, a House Freedom Caucus member told the Daily Caller that Angelos began working for Good in Nov. 2023. The pronouns “She/Her” were placed next to her name in her LinkedIn bio as of Thursday afternoon. She removed her pronouns after being contacted by the Daily Caller.

“I thought it was just the leftist mainstream media who wrote click-bait stories with cheap shots at conservative junior staffers,” Good said in a statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: GOP Rep. Bob Good’s Campaign Called Police On Trump Supporters Ousting Him From Pro-Trump Event)

Angelos also appeared to have worked at Fox Corporation as a producer’s associate from August 2021 to February 2023, according to her LinkedIn bio. Fox has a history of using preferred pronouns when covering people who identify as transgender, most notably in the case of Dylan Mulvaney . Fox News channel also aired an entire segment in June 2022 about a family who allowed a 5-year-old child to transition.

The House Freedom Caucus is made up of some of the most conservative members of Congress. Members of the caucus include Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mary Miller of Illinois, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Byron Donalds of Florida.

This article has been updated to accurately reflect when Angelos began working for Good and clearly depict exactly who Angelos works for.