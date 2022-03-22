Judge Jackson Says She Can’t Define ‘Woman’ When Pressed By Sen. Blackburn

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson told Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn that she could not define the word “woman” at her Tuesday confirmation hearing.

“Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?'” Blackburn asked, to which Jackson replied, “Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t.”

“You can’t?” Blackburn pressed. “Not in this context, I’m not a biologist,” the nominee interjected. (RELATED: Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Defends Record On Child Porn Sentencing)

WATCH:

The senator asked if the term is too controversial and unclear for her to provide a definition. Jackson said that her role as a judge is to address disputes about a definition and make a final decision after reviewing the controversy.

“The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is, that underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about,” Blackburn said. “Just last week, an entire generation of young girls watched as our taxpayer-funded institutions permitted a biological man to compete and beat a biological woman in the NCAA Swimming Championships.”

The senator asked what message transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ victory sends to girls, to which Jackson replied that the topic is being “hotly discussed” and could possibly reach the Supreme Court.

During her opening statement Monday, Blackburn called out the Georgetown Day School’s school board, to which Jackson serves as a member, for allegedly teaching children as young as 5-years-old that they can choose their gender and learn about Critical Race Theory.

The senator also asked Jackson on Tuesday if she believes schools should allow children to choose their gender, to which the nominee refused to comment on the matter.